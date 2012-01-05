COLUMN-Can commodity producers resist the temptations of the up cycle?: Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Feb 23 Anytime you hear the mantra "this time it will be different," it's probably best to assume the same old cycle will repeat itself.
BEIJING Jan 5 Sinopec Corp's Tianjin refinery and petrochemical complex plans to shut down the whole plant for 50 days' turnaround from early September, a company source said on Thursday.
The refinery, in north China's port city of Tianjin, operates 300,000 barrels per day of crude refining facilities and a one million tonne-per-year ethylene plant.
"The whole plant -- refinery plus ethylene -- will be down for maintenance," said the source.
That would cut the plant's total crude processing amount by about 13 percent to around 226,000 bpd this year versus 260,000 bpd in 2011. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Feb 23 Anytime you hear the mantra "this time it will be different," it's probably best to assume the same old cycle will repeat itself.
SINGAPORE, Feb 23 Two hundred firefighters battled a blaze at a Singapore waste management plant which triggered a series of explosions and sent a plume of black smoke into the early morning sky.
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 22 All but a few dozen of the last holdouts from a months-long mass protest against a proposed oil pipeline in North Dakota peacefully vacated their riverside camp as an eviction deadline passed on Wednesday.