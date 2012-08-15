BEIJING Aug 15 China's Sinopec Corp will shut down 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude processing facilities at its unit in northern Chinese city Tianjin from Thursday for a planned 45-day turnaround, an industry official said.

The Sinopec unit, Tianjin Petrochemical Corp, will also switch off a 1 million tonne-per-year ethylene complex for maintenance during the same period that will last till end of September, said the official with direct knowledge of the plant's operations.

At 300,000 bpd, the Tianjin plant's refining capacity makes up roughly 7 percent of Sinopec's targetted total crude throughput for this year at 4.5 million bpd. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)