BEIJING Aug 16 China's Sinopec Corp
plans to build 3.4 billion cubic metres of natural gas
processing capacity by 2015 at the new Yuanba field in the
country's southwest, about one-third short of an earlier target.
China Petrochemical News, the state energy firm's in-house
newspaper, reported on Tuesday that Sinopec plans 1.7 billion
cubic meters of gas processing capacity at Yuanba field in
Sichuan province by the end of 2013, to be doubled to 3.4 bcm by
end of 2015.
Senior Sinopec officials said late last year that the
company aimed for 6 bcm of production capacity at Yuanba by the
end of 2015. That would put it second to its top gas producer
Pugang, which has annual production capacity of 12 bcm and is
now pumping gas to the east coast.
A company media official told Reuters on Tuesday that the
scaleback in the production target was due to a review of the
resource base and had nothing to do with natural gas prices,
which the government has kept below import costs.
"The revision has some link with the resource amount, but
has nothing to do with natural gas prices," said the
Sichuan-based official.
A gas processing, or purifying plant strips off toxic
hydrogen sulphide from natural gas pumped from wells in addition
to carbon dioxide. Gas fields in the resource-rich Sichuan basic
have a notoriously high content of hydrogen sulphide.
A 3.4 bcm processing plant roughly equals 4 bcm gas
production capacity at the well head, according to estimates
from an expert in gas processing. That means Sinopec has cut
back the production target for Yuanba by about one third.
China is aggressively boosting use of the lower-carbon fuel
to make it supply 10 percent of its energy needs by 2020, almost
tripling the current consumption, but a lagging domestic gas
pricing system could deter exploration and production.
(For a chart showing China's leaping gas demand:here)
The Sinopec paper also said the main gas reservoirs of
Yuanba are more than 7,000 metre deep and are geographically
difficult to develop.
Sinopec started exploring the 3,200 square kilometre Yuanba
block in 2006.
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Ken
Wills)