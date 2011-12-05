HONG KONG Dec 5 Sinopec Kantons Holding Ltd said it plans to raise up to HK$3.5 billion ($450 million) via a rights issue to fund its acquisition of equity interests in five joint ventures from its parent China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) .

The company said it would buy stakes in the five joint ventures for 1.81 billion yuan ($284.60 million) as it moves to create one of Asia's largest oil terminal businesses and tap China's long-term energy consumption growth story.

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Sunday, the company said proceeds from the rights issue would also be used for the development and operation of crude oil terminals and the provision of logistics operations, and for working capital.

Sinopec Kantons said it planned to issue one rights share for every existing share held.

($1 = 6.3597 yuan)