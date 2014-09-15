HONG KONG, Sept 15 Shares in Asia's top oil refiner Sinopec Corp was set to open 3 percent lower on Monday morning in Hong Kong after the company said it will sell a 107.1 billion yuan ($17.5 billion) stake in its retail unit.

Shares in the company was set to fall to HK$7.54, underperforming a 0.8 percent fall in the benchmark Hang Seng Index. (Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)