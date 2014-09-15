BRIEF-UAE's Damac Properties Dubai board recommends FY cash dividend
* Board recommends cash dividend of 25 fils per share for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2mWwGve) Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, Sept 15 Shares in Asia's top oil refiner Sinopec Corp was set to open 3 percent lower on Monday morning in Hong Kong after the company said it will sell a 107.1 billion yuan ($17.5 billion) stake in its retail unit.
Shares in the company was set to fall to HK$7.54, underperforming a 0.8 percent fall in the benchmark Hang Seng Index. (Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 Financial leaders of the world's biggest economies dropped a pledge to keep global trade free and open, acquiescing to an increasingly protectionist United States after a two-day meeting failed to yield a compromise.
BADEN-BADEN, Germany, March 18 The world's financial leaders adopted a list of principles on Saturday to boost the resilience of their economies against future shocks, including the advice to strengthen policy frameworks to reap the benefits of open markets.