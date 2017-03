Fitch Rates Pfizer's Euro Notes Offering 'A+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, March 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A+' rating to Pfizer's senior unsecured Euro notes offering. The net proceeds of the issuance will be used for general corporate purposes including the repayment of a portion of the company's commercial paper borrowings. The ratings apply to roughly $42.1 billion of debt outstanding at Dec. 31, 2016. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVER