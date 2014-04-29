SHANGHAI, April 29 Sinopharm Group Co Ltd
, China's largest drug distributor, saw first-quarter
profit jump 31 percent to 701.5 million yuan ($112.19 million)
on Chinese demand for healthcare products, according to an
exchange filing published on Tuesday.
This compared to 534.9 million yuan in the same period last
year, when the pharmaceutical giant went on to post its weakest
ever annual profit growth of 13.7 percent, half the rate of
growth of the year before.
Chinese and international pharmaceutical firms are facing a
toughening environment in China's healthcare market, where
spending is set to hit $1 trillion by 2020, according to a
report by McKinsey & Co.
Sinopharm, which had revenues of 166.9 billion yuan last
year, saw group first-quarter operating revenues rise 20 percent
to 45.8 billion yuan from 38.2 billion yuan in the same period
last year, the company said.
China's pharmaceutical sector has come under the spotlight
since a probe last year into corruption, which hit British
drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc as well as other global
and local rivals.
China's leaders have also been toughening regulations and
reining in prices as they look to provide higher quality,
affordable healthcare to the country's near 1.4 billion people.
This has squeezed corporate margins and profit growth.
According to a Reuters' analysis of over 60 Chinese healthcare
companies, the firms on average saw profits shrink 2.4 percent
in 2013, from 17.9 percent growth in 2012.
Sinopharm's 2014 profits are estimated to hit 2.8 billion
yuan this year, up 24 percent against last year, according to 16
analysts polled by Reuters.
The firm's Hong Kong-listed shares were down 2 percent in
trading on Monday, and are now down 11 percent this year,
lagging a 5 percent drop in the benchmark Hang Seng Index
.
($1 = 6.2530 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan and Samuel Shen; Editing by Stephen
Coates)