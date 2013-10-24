(Corrects company name to clarify it is a unit of Sinopharm)

Oct 24 Oct 23 Sinopharm (CNCM Ltd) , a unit of Sinopharm Group : * Announces nine months ended 30 September 2013 * Says 9-month net profit up 17.50 percent y/y Source text for Eikon: link.reuters.com/dyx93v For more news, please click here * (Editing by Michael Perry)