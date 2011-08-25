HONG KONG Aug 25 Shares of Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd rose 14.6 percent to two-week highs on hopes of stronger internal growth and on contributions from its acquisitions in the second half year.

The stock rose to HK$19.20 before steadying at HK$18.96 as at 0222 GMT, still up 13.1 percent, outpacing a 1.35 percent rise in the benchmark Hang Seng Index

Sinopharm said late on Wednesday that its first half net profit rose 22.9 percent from a year-ago to 784.5 million yuan as it expanded network coverage, in line with analyst forecasts.

"The concentration of the pharmaceutical distribution market continued to intensify and the proportion of sales revenue of the top three enterprises in the pharmaceutical distribution industry increased continuously," chairman She Lulin said in a statement.

"However, the industry was still highly fragmented and there is plenty of room for improvement and integration."

Analysts said anticipation of an expansion of its market share and expectations of stronger contributions from its acquisitions in the second half year helped boost the company's earnings outlook.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Ken Wills)