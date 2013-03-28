BRIEF-Atrion on Feb. 28, Co entered into credit agreement with Wells Fargo Bank, National Association as lender
HONG KONG, March 28 Sinopharm Group Co Ltd , China's biggest distributor of pharmaceutical products, said on Thursday that it was aiming to raise up to HK$4 billion ($515.3 million) by selling Hong Kong shares, to fund the expansion of its distribution and retail network.
Sinopharm, which posted a 26 percent rise in 2012 profit, said it would sell up to 165.7 million new H shares at HK$24.60 apiece, representing a 8.9 percent discount to the previous close.
($1 = 7.7633 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Atrion - on february 28, 2017, co entered into credit agreement with wells fargo bank, national association, as lender
* Amgen presents new data from phase 3 xgeva® (denosumab) study in multiple myeloma patients at the 16th international myeloma workshop
* Immunogen Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million – sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: