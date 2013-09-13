HONG KONG, Sept 13 Chinese drug company Sino
Biopharmaceutical Ltd says it is not aware of any
member of the group being investigated by authorities and
trading in its shares will resume on Friday.
Sino Biopharmaceutical said on Thursday it had set up a team
to investigate allegations broadcast on state television that a
majority-owned subsidiary had paid for illegal overseas trips
for doctors.
"The board is currently conducting further investigation as
to whether certain staff members of an indirect subsidiary of
the company were actually involved in the incident," the company
said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange late on
Thursday.
It would publish an announcement on the results of the
investigation once they were available, it said.
Regional sales teams at Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical
Group Co Ltd, 60 percent owned by Sino Biopharmaceutical, had
paid for doctors to travel to Thailand and Taiwan, which could
be considered illegal bribes, China Central Television (CCTV)
reported late on Wednesday.
Shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical, which has a market value
of $3 billion, plunged nearly 25 percent to a six-month low
before trading was suspended around midday on Thursday. The
stock last traded down more than 16 percent at HK$4.76.
