HONG KONG Jan 3 Sinosoft Technology Group Ltd
, in which Alibaba Group Holding has a 13.32
percent stake, on Tuesday dismissed as groundless the
allegations by a Chinese short-seller that the Hong Kong-listed
company had inflated its revenues.
Shares of Sinosoft, which has a market value of HK$3 billion
($387 million), jumped as much as 5 percent after the company
said the allegations - made in a second report by Zhongkui
Research - contained "various misrepresentations". The gains
outstripped a 0.8 percent rise in the Hang Seng Index.
Little-known short-seller Zhongkui Research first issued a
report on Sinosoft on Dec. 28, accusing the supplier of
application software products and solutions of grossly
exaggerating its revenues and profits.
Calling Sinosoft "a serial fraudster at large", the report
said the firm had fabricated its financials when it was listed
in London and continued to do so after it listed in Hong Kong.
Sinosoft suspended trading in its shares on the same day the
report was released. On Dec. 29, it issued a statement saying
the allegations were groundless, but its shares still plunged to
a 17-month low.
Zhongkui Research issued another report on Dec. 29
containing further allegations of fraud.
The second report "has made further allegations which again
are groundless and contains various misrepresentations,
malicious and false allegations and obvious factual errors of
the group", Sinosoft said in its latest statement.
The report was the latest from an independent researcher
questioning corporate practices at a Chinese company.
Alibaba, Sinosoft's second-largest shareholder, declined to
comment on the short-seller report when contacted by Reuters.
Zhongkui Research's website, which carried the report, says
it is "a highly experienced group of analysts intent on
uncovering and exposing fraudulent companies globally".
($1 = 7.7569 Hong Kong dollars)
