* Says reserves right to take necessary actions in response

* Says not received formal reply from Nasdaq on retrading

* Says will appoint independent probe committee (Adds conference call details, background, factbox)

BANGALORE, Aug 17 SinoTech Energy Ltd said it was outraged by shortseller alfredlittle.com's allegations that the Chinese oilfield services company's public reports and filings with the U.S. securities regulators had inaccuracies.

Several Chinese shares traded in the United States have sold off recently after a rash of accounting scandals, prompting attention from regulators and brokers while some of the auditors involved face legal action.

SinoTech Energy, the latest Chinese company to come under the scanner of authorities, said it reserves the right to take necessary actions regarding efforts to "defame the company and victimize its shareholders."

Shares of the company, which went public last November, were halted by Nasdaq on Tuesday at $2.35. They have shed about 70 percent of their value in the last six months.

On a conference call with analysts, a company executive said SinoTech Energy has not received any formal reply from Nasdaq regarding the retrading of the stock.

"We are outraged by this blatantly self-interested, mercenary attempt to profiteer at the expense of SinoTech and its shareholders," the company said.

SinoTech Energy said it will appoint an independent special committee to investigate alfredlittle.com's allegations.

On its website, alfredlittle.com said on Tuesday, "CTE, its largest customers and suppliers are likely nothing more than empty shells with little or no sales or income." (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)