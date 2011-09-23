* Chairman agreed not to have access to Sinotech's bank accounts

* Chairman returned significant funds (Adds details)

Sept 23 SinoTech Energy Ltd's CFO Boxun Zhang and the company's independent auditor resigned amid shortseller alfredlittle.com's allegations that the Chinese oilfield services company's public reports and filings with the U.S. securities regulators had inaccuracies.

SinoTech said Ernst & Young Hua Ming resigned from its engagement as the company's independent registered public accountant. Ernst & Young had stated it has withdrawn its opinion with respect to SinoTech's Sept 30, 2010 financial statements, the company said.

The resignation of SinoTech's CFO and the exit of its public auditor come weeks after the company blasted the short seller's allegations.

alfredlittle.com is a research firm focusing on companies operating and doing business in China.

Shares of SinoTech, which last traded on Aug 16, shed about 70 percent of their value over the prior six months.

The company said on Friday that Chairman Qingzeng Liu had stepped down from his executive role at the company with respect to its accounting and finance functions. Liu had agreed not to have any access to SinoTech's bank accounts, funds, and other accounting and finance functions.

SinoTech said Liu had returned significant portion of funds that had been transferred to the bank account controlled by him.

Shareholders already have sued a string of China-based, U.S.-listed companies for fraud, saying they lost money when stocks tanked after financial scandals emerged. They contend companies invented sham businesses, inflated revenue or gave vastly different information to U.S. and Chinese regulators. (Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Anshuman Daga)