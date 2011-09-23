* Chairman agreed not to have access to Sinotech's bank
accounts
* Chairman returned significant funds
Sept 23 SinoTech Energy Ltd's CFO Boxun
Zhang and the company's independent auditor resigned amid
shortseller alfredlittle.com's allegations that the Chinese
oilfield services company's public reports and filings with the
U.S. securities regulators had inaccuracies.
SinoTech said Ernst & Young Hua Ming resigned from its
engagement as the company's independent registered public
accountant. Ernst & Young had stated it has withdrawn its
opinion with respect to SinoTech's Sept 30, 2010 financial
statements, the company said.
The resignation of SinoTech's CFO and the exit of its
public auditor come weeks after the company blasted the short
seller's allegations.
alfredlittle.com is a research firm focusing on
companies operating and doing business in China.
Shares of SinoTech, which last traded on Aug 16, shed
about 70 percent of their value over the prior six months.
The company said on Friday that Chairman Qingzeng Liu had
stepped down from his executive role at the company with respect
to its accounting and finance functions. Liu had agreed not to
have any access to SinoTech's bank accounts, funds, and other
accounting and finance functions.
SinoTech said Liu had returned significant portion of funds
that had been transferred to the bank account controlled by him.
Shareholders already have sued a string of China-based,
U.S.-listed companies for fraud, saying they lost money when
stocks tanked after financial scandals emerged. They contend
companies invented sham businesses, inflated revenue or gave
vastly different information to U.S. and Chinese
regulators.
