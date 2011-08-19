(Follows alerts)
Aug 19 Chinese company SinoTech Energy Ltd
said Nasdaq has asked the company to provide more
information regarding shortseller alfredlittle.com's allegations
about inaccuracies in the company's filings.
The oilfield services company said it intends to cooperate
with Nasdaq so that its American depository shares (ADS) resume
trading.
SinoTech Energy, the latest Chinese company to come under
the scanner of authorities, said on Wednesday it reserves the
right to take necessary actions regarding efforts to "defame the
company and victimize its shareholders."
ADSs of the company, which went public last November, were
halted on Tuesday at $2.35. They have shed about 70 percent of
their value in the last six months.
(Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)