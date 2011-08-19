(Follows alerts)

Aug 19 Chinese company SinoTech Energy Ltd said Nasdaq has asked the company to provide more information regarding shortseller alfredlittle.com's allegations about inaccuracies in the company's filings.

The oilfield services company said it intends to cooperate with Nasdaq so that its American depository shares (ADS) resume trading.

SinoTech Energy, the latest Chinese company to come under the scanner of authorities, said on Wednesday it reserves the right to take necessary actions regarding efforts to "defame the company and victimize its shareholders."

ADSs of the company, which went public last November, were halted on Tuesday at $2.35. They have shed about 70 percent of their value in the last six months. (Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)