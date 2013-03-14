March 14 China-based Sinovac Biotech Ltd said a late-stage trial of its experimental vaccine for hand, foot and mouth disease met the main study goal of preventing the infection in infants between the ages of 6 and 35 months.

The vaccine, Enterovirus 71 (EV71), showed 95.4 percent efficacy against the disease.

Hand, foot and mouth disease is a viral illness that usually affects infants and children younger than five years old.