Sept 16 Sinovel Wind Group Co Ltd
denied allegations of intellectual property theft by American
Superconductor Corp and said the U.S. wind turbine
parts maker was unable to meet the Chinese company's standards.
In an e-mailed statement to Reuters, Sinovel said it
"categorically denies AMSC's allegation of IP infringement and
will actively respond to the suits to defend the company's IP."
Sinovel also said it stopped making payments and taking
delivery of goods as AMSC failed to meet contract requirements
and grid integration requirements in China.
On Thursday, AMSC said it was suing its once-largest
customer Sinovel for stealing its intellectual property by
working with a former AMSC employee, and filed for an
arbitration claim for breach of contract.
Earlier this year, Sinovel had refused to accept contracted
shipments from AMSC and to pay for products already delivered.
"Ever since 2006 when AMSC started to supply Sinovel's core
parts, AMSC has not been able to adapt to the fast developing
global wind power technology especially that of the Chinese
market," Sinovel said.
Sinovel, the largest Chinese wind turbine maker, used to
account for 75 percent of AMSC's revenue. With the loss of
Sinovel, AMSC has cut 30 percent of its workforce, delayed
filing financial statement and restated some results.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore and Soo Ai Peng in
Shanghai)