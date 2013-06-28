LOS ANGELES, June 27 Chinese wind turbine maker
Sinovel Wind Group Co and two of its employees were
charged with stealing trade secrets from U.S.-based AMSC
by the Department of Justice (DoJ) on Thursday.
A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin
returned an indictment leveling theft charges on Sinovel, two of
its employees and a former employee of AMSC, a Devens,
Massachusetts-based company that provided wind turbine design,
engineering services and power electronics and controls to
Sinovel. Authorities said the theft allegedly cost AMSC $800
million. ()
Sinovel officials were not immediately available for
comment.
In 2011, AMSC, which mainly supplies electrical systems used
in wind turbines, filed several lawsuits in China against
Sinovel alleging the illegal use of AMSC's intellectual
property.
AMSC, which was formerly known as American Superconductor
Corp, said at the time it wanted to recover more than $1.2
billion in damages.
"The fact that Sinovel has exported stolen American
intellectual property from China back into the United States -
less than 40 miles from our global headquarters - shows not only
a blatant disrespect for intellectual property but a disregard
for international trade law," AMSC Chief Executive Officer
Daniel McGahn said.
AMSC called on President Barack Obama's administration and
Congress to re-evaluate the U.S. trade relationship with China.
AMSC said that, over the past two years, more than 500 staff
worldwide have lost their jobs following Sinovel's "egregious
and unlawful behavior."
The defendants indicted include Su Liying, the deputy
director of Sinovel's Research and Development Department, Zhao
Haichun, a technology manager for Sinovel and Dejan Karabasevic,
a former AMSC employee.
Sinovel, once AMSC's largest customer, contracted with
an AMSC employee in Austria to get the software designed for
Sinovel's turbines.
"The Sinovel case is a classic example of the growing
insider threat facing our nation's corporations and their
intellectual property," said FBI Executive Assistant Director
Richard McFeely.
AMSC shares were up as much as 7 percent in extended
trading.