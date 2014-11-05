UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 5 SinterCast AB :
* Q3 revenue 13.4 million Swedish crowns versus 14.0 million crowns
* Q3 operating profit 3.1 million crowns versus 2.3 million crowns
* Record series production 1.95 million crowns engine equivalents in September
* Estimates that the current series production programmes have the potential to provide about 2.5 million Engine Equivalents at mature volume Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources