FRANKFURT May 18 Russian energy firm Sintez
Group has filed a fresh lawsuit against German utility RWE
and its outgoing Chief Executive Juergen Grossmann,
seeking 675 million euros ($857.8 million) in damages, a German
court said.
A spokesman for the regional court in the western German
city of Essen said on Friday the suit was filed by Rustenburg
Co. Ltd - a subsidiary of Sintez - and declined to comment on
its contents.
According to German media, Sintez is making a new push to
claim damages from RWE for the German company's decision in 2008
t o drop a plan to buy Russian electricity generator TGK-2
jointly with Sintez.
After RWE dropped out, Sintez filed a claim for $1.41
billion with the London Court of International Arbitration, but
a person familiar with the matter told Reuters the court had
dismissed the case.
Sintez confirmed it has filed a suit against RWE in Essen
but declined to comment on its contents.
"We are confident that we can protect our rights in the
German court," the company said in comments e-mailed to Reuters.
RWE declined to comment.
German weekly WirtschaftsWoche said Russian tycoon Leonid
Lebedev, who controls Sintez, took up large loans at Sberbank
and other lenders to finance the $800-million deal.
($1 = 0.7869 euros)
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, Tom Käckenhoff and Anastasia
Lyrchikova; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Hulmes)