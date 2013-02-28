UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BRUSSELS Feb 28 Belgian specialty textile company Sioen achieved a 14 percent rise in 2012 net profit despite barely changed sales with cost controls offsetting higher energy and labour costs.
The group, which coats technical textiles and produces protective clothing material, hiked its dividend by 4 eurocents to 0.31 euros and said limited visibility meant it would not provide an outlook. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources