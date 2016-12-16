LONDON Dec 16 London-based craft gin distiller Sipsmith will gain global distribution through a deal with Japan's Beam Suntory, the companies said on Friday.

Under the terms of the deal, which were not disclosed, Beam will take a controlling stake in Sipsmith, though Sipsmith will continue to be run by its founders.

Sipsmith was advised by Rothschild. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by Jason Neely)