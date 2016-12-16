Restaurant Brands to launch Tim Hortons in Mexico
Jan 27 Restaurant Brands International Inc said it would launch its coffee and doughnut chain, Tim Hortons, in Mexico as a part of its expansion plans.
LONDON Dec 16 London-based craft gin distiller Sipsmith will gain global distribution through a deal with Japan's Beam Suntory, the companies said on Friday.
Under the terms of the deal, which were not disclosed, Beam will take a controlling stake in Sipsmith, though Sipsmith will continue to be run by its founders.
Sipsmith was advised by Rothschild. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by Jason Neely)
Jan 27 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open on Friday.
