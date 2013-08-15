(Corrects to say Sirius buys vehicle service unit from Agero,
not the entire company)
Aug 15 Sirius XM Radio Inc agreed to
buy the vehicle services business unit from Agero for $530
million in cash, the satellite radio provider said on Thursday.
Agero's connected vehicle unit provides services such as
roadside assistance and alarm notification.
The deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter,
is part of larger push by Sirius to branch out beyond music to
areas like automotive safety, vehicle tracking and roadside
assistance.
Based in Medford, Massachusetts, Agero serves over 75
million auto owners in partnerships with auto manufacturers,
insurance carriers and others.
With the Agero deal, Sirius said it will provide services to
several automotive manufactures, including Bayerische Motoren
Werke AG , Honda Motor Co Ltd, Nissan Motor
Co Ltd and Toyota Motor Corp.
Morgan Stanley served as an adviser to Sirius on the deal.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)