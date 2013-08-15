By Liana B. Baker
Aug 15 Sirius XM Radio Inc, the
satellite radio provider, on Thursday agreed to buy the vehicle
services business unit of Agero for $530 million in cash, as
Sirius aims to offer services to drivers beyond audio
entertainment.
Agero's connected vehicle unit provides safety and
navigation information, as well as other technology services.
The deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter,
is part of larger push by Sirius XM led by Chief Executive Jim
Meyer to branch out beyond music to areas like automotive
safety, vehicle tracking and other connected services in cars.
It is Sirius XM's first large-scale acquisition.
"The acquisition will help secure Sirius' dominance in the
car," Macquarie analyst Amy Yong said, because it will drive
higher revenue per subscriber, lower churn and strengthens the
company's relationship with subscribers.
"The company has not been shy about its desire to enter into
telematics, a $4.2 billion market opportunity," Yong said.
Sirius XM's satellite radios are now in 70 percent of new
U.S. vehicles, providing access to exclusive content such as
shock-jock Howard Stern, live sportscasts and music channels
with few commercials. [ID: L2N0DH12L]
With the Agero deal, Sirius XM said it will provide services
to several automotive manufacturers, including Bayerische
Motoren Werke AG , Honda Motor Co Ltd, Nissan
Motor Co Ltd and Toyota Motor Corp.
Based in Medford, Massachusetts, Agero serves more than 75
million car owners in partnerships with auto manufacturers,
insurance carriers and others.
Agero Chief Executive Dave Ferrick said in a statement that
the deal will allow the company to focus on traditional roadside
vehicle assistance.
Morgan Stanley served as an adviser to Sirius XM on the
deal.
Liberty Media, the holding company controlled by cable
pioneer John Malone, became Sirius XM's controlling shareholder
at the beginning of the year.