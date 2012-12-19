Dec 19 Sirius XM Radio Inc named Jim
Meyer as interim chief executive, effective immediately, the
satellite radio company announced on Wednesday.
Meyer, currently president of sales and operations at the
company, had emerged as a leading contender to replace outgoing
CEO Mel Karmazin.
"Given Jim's current position, we expect this will be a
seamless transition," Eddy Hartenstein, chairman of Sirius, said
in a statement.
Karmazin is stepping down immediately. He was hired in 2004
to lead what was then Sirius Satellite Radio. He orchestrated
the merger with XM Satellite Radio in 2008.
Karmazin had decided to leave the company as Liberty Media
tries to gain a controlling interest in Sirius.