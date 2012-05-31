May 31 John Malone's Liberty Media Corp filed a petition with U.S. regulators seeking to take control of Sirius XM Radio Inc.

Liberty said on Thursday in a regulatory filing that it asked the Federal Communications Commission to reconsider a May 4 refusal of Liberty's previous application to take control of the satellite radio company.

Liberty had 30 days to file to appeal the decision. Earlier this month Liberty raised its stake in Sirius to 46.2 percent from 40 percent as it bought another 60.35 million shares. (Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)