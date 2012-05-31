May 31 John Malone's Liberty Media Corp
filed a petition with U.S. regulators seeking to take control of
Sirius XM Radio Inc.
Liberty said on Thursday in a regulatory filing that it
asked the Federal Communications Commission to reconsider a May
4 refusal of Liberty's previous application to take control of
the satellite radio company.
Liberty had 30 days to file to appeal the decision. Earlier
this month Liberty raised its stake in Sirius to 46.2 percent
from 40 percent as it bought another 60.35 million shares.
