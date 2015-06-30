BRIEF-Veolia wins South London waste partnership contract
* New eight year contract worth over 209 million pounds ($262.2 million), with two possible eight year extensions
LONDON, June 30 Mine developer Sirius minerals won on Tuesday the go ahead to build a major potash mine in a scenic national park in Yorkshire, northern England, a company spokesman said.
The North York Moors National Park's planning committee members voted 8 to 7 in favour of construction of the York Potash mine within the park boundaries.
(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by William Hardy)
* New eight year contract worth over 209 million pounds ($262.2 million), with two possible eight year extensions
LONDON, April 3 British consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser is weighing strategic options for its food business, it said on Monday it, following its agreement to buy Mead Johnson.