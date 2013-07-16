July 16 Sirius Minerals Plc said the North York Moors National Park Authority was expected to publish a planning committee report and officer recommendation on the company's flagship polyhalite project by the end of this week.

A large portion of the company's ambitious project to mine polyhalite, a form of potash, sits beneath the North York Moors National Park in North Yorkshire.

The potash development company said on Tuesday that there was a compelling case for the project to receive an approval and substantial progress had been made on key objections.

Sirius said it disagreed with large parts of a report - commissioned by the national park and produced by consultants AMEC - and was currently preparing a detailed response to the park on its concerns.

The company, whose market capitalisation of about 370 million pounds is dwarfed by the scale of the project, said on Monday that the report contained statements that were at odds with the position of statutory bodies.

The park authority's decision on the project will be made on July 29.

Sirius Minerals' shares were down 2.7 percent at 26.7 pence in early trade on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday.