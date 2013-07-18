July 18 British potash miner Sirius Minerals
said it has requested the North York Moors National Park
Authority to defer the determination of its mining application.
Sirius, whose ambitious project to mine polyhalite - a form
of potash, sits beneath the national park in North Yorkshire,
said the deferral was likely to extend the project timeframe.
The company said it was seeking the deferral to allow it
time to address issues relating to European habitat legislation
and deal with questions on environmental
assessments.
A planning committee report from the park was expected on
Thursday evening. A decision on the company's application was
expected on July 29.
The national park was not immediately available for comment.