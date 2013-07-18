(Adds comment from park's planning director)
By Karen Rebelo
July 18 Britain's Sirius Minerals has
been given more time to convince the North York Moors National
Park Authority that its proposal to mine potash in the park will
not cause any serious environmental damage.
A planning committee report from the park was to have been
published late on Thursday, and the park's decision on the
company's application was expected on July 29.
The company said earlier in the day that it had sought more
time to address issues relating to European habitat legislation
and deal with questions on environmental
assessments.
"North York Moors National Park Authority has today agreed
reluctantly to defer for a third time consideration of York
Potash's planning application," the park said in a statement on
its website. (r.reuters.com/hyf79t)
No new time has been set for the park authorities to make a
decision.
Chris France, the park's planning director, told Reuters
there was no fixed timeframe for the company to address
questions such as how water quality would be monitored.
"....It's going to be several months before a situation
where they can submit the required information, and I won't be
surprised we are into 2014," France said.
Approval by the park is one of many hurdles facing the
project, which critics say could harm the region's ecosystem and
tourism industry but whose supporters say could provide badly
needed jobs.
Sirius wants to mine polyhalite, a form of potash used in
fertilizers. The company, which had expected production to begin
in late 2016 with initial production of 5 million tonnes per
year, has signed a number of supply agreements.
In a possible setback for the project, an external research
agency appointed by the park published a report earlier this
week that said Sirius had overstated constraints for the
minehead to be built within the park.
Sirius Minerals' shares were up 2.3 percent at 21.89 pence
at 1245 GMT. The stock fell as much as 20 percent earlier in the
day after the company said it was seeking a deferral.
