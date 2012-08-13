* New show airs on Tuesday
* BuzzFeed has 30 mln monthly unique visitors-company
* Fast-growing website expanding political coverage
Aug 12 Sirius XM is launching "BuzzFeed
Radio", a weekly show hosted by the editors and reporters of
BuzzFeed, a fast-growing website known for its quirky content
that spreads quickly online.
The one-hour call-in show will air live to the satellite
radio provider's 22 million subscribers on Tuesday at 6 pm
Eastern and be replayed again on Wednesday mornings and
evenings.
BuzzFeed said late Sunday it built its Web audience of more
than 30 million monthly unique visitors by posting viral content
such as animal photos and witty lists such as "the 21 Absolute
Worst Things in The World", but is now expanding its political
coverage.
In January it hired Politico's senior political writer Ben
Smith to be its editor-in-chief. In February it hired
award-winning writer Michael Hastings, who broke a major story
involving General Stanley McChrystal in Rolling Stone magazine
in 2010.
BuzzFeed has also has partnered with the New York Times
to stream video from the upcoming Democratic and
Republican conventions.
The company was started by Jonah Peretti, a co-founder of
The Huffington Post, and is backed by $27 million in venture
capital funding.
BuzzFeed Managing Editor Scott Lamb said in a statement that
people who call in to the show will share "the same emotional
reaction" as someone who comments or reacts to a BuzzFeed story
on a social network. The show, which is already being promoted
on Sirius XM channels, will air on channel 104, a talk radio
channel targeted at male listeners, according to the company's
website.
Sirius XM Chief Content Officer Scott Greenstein called
BuzzFeed "a top authoritative force in the social web" that many
people check several times a day.