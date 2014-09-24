Sept 23 A U.S. judge has sided with members of
the 1960s band the Turtles in their dispute with Sirius XM
Holdings Inc, ruling the satellite radio provider
infringed on copyrights by airing their pre-1972 songs without
paying royalties.
U.S. District Court Judge Philip Gutierrez ruled in favor of
Flo & Eddie on Monday, saying that copyright ownership of a
sound recording includes the exclusive right to publicly perform
that recording.
Flo & Eddie was created in 1971 and is owned and controlled
by Howard Kaylan and Mark Volman, two of the founding members of
the Turtles, who were most popular for their 1967 hit single
"Happy Together". The lawsuit was filed in August last year,
seeking royalties from the satellite broadcaster.
"Flo & Eddie," the judge ruled, "has the right to possess
and use its sound recordings and prevent others from possessing
and using them."
In addition to broadcasting and streaming Flo & Eddie's
sound recordings, Sirius XM had allegedly engaged in some
copying of Flo & Eddie's sound recordings in the operation of
its business, according to the lawsuit.
Though songs recorded before 1972 are not covered by U.S.
federal copyright law, bands and recording labels have been
seeking protection and royalties under state laws.
The ruling, in the central district of California, could
potentially make it more expensive for satellite-radio
broadcasters and Internet radio companies such as Pandora Media
Inc to feature classic songs on their playlists.
In the ruling, Judge Gutierrez did not grant summary
judgment on the claim that Sirius XM copied the songs improperly
to create libraries, databases and voice transitions, saying
many facts about the allegation are still in dispute.
Sirius XM could not be immediately reached for comment.
The suit was filed as a putative class action case, seeking
$100 million. Those who could potentially join the class action
include other artists with pre-1972 songs.
The case is 13-cv-05693, Flo & Eddie Inc. v. Sirius XM Radio
Inc., et al in the United States District Court, Central
District of California.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Ken
Wills)