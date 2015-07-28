PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 24
March 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 28 Sirius XM Holdings Inc reported an 8.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue as strong U.S. auto sales helped it add more paying subscribers for its satellite radio service.
The company's net income fell to $102.8 million in the second quarter ended June 30, from $120 million a year earlier. Earnings per share was flat at 2 cents, the company said.
Revenue rose to $1.12 billion from $1.04 billion, the company said. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
March 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, March 24 Toshiba Corp's main lenders are asking Toshiba to submit a bankruptcy filing for its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC by the end of this month, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday, without citing sources.