July 28 Sirius XM Holdings Inc reported an 8.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue as strong U.S. auto sales helped it add more paying subscribers for its satellite radio service.

The company's net income fell to $102.8 million in the second quarter ended June 30, from $120 million a year earlier. Earnings per share was flat at 2 cents, the company said.

Revenue rose to $1.12 billion from $1.04 billion, the company said. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)