BRIEF-Jakks Pacific reports sale of $19.3 mln of common stock
* Jakks announces sale of $19.3 million of common stock to joint venture partner Hong Kong Meisheng Culture Company Ltd.
(Adds forecast, analyst estimates, share movement)
Oct 28 Satellite radio service Sirius XM Holdings Inc reported a better-than-expected 9.9 percent rise in quarterly revenue as strong U.S. auto sales drove a jump in paying subscribers, sending the company's shares up as much 3.3 percent premarket.
Buyers of new cars fitted with Sirius receivers typically get free access for a few months, but then must pay to keep the service.
Sirius's paying subscribers rose 4.5 percent to 26.7 million as of Sept. 30, while the July-September quarter was the best for U.S. auto sales in eight years.
The bright outlook for the U.S. car market, where Sirius has a strong foothold, helped the company raise its full-year revenue forecast to $4.15 billion from $4.10 billion.
Sirius, which is defending its stronghold from sustained pressure from Internet streaming services such as Pandora Media Inc, also raised its full-year free cash flow and total net subscriber additions forecasts.
The New York-based company said subscriber acquisition costs to install car radios fell to $35 in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $45 a year earlier.
Net income more than doubled to $136.2 million, or 2 cents per share, from $62.89 million, or 1 cent per share.
Revenue rose to $1.06 billion from $961.5 million, beating the average analyst estimate of $1.04 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
John Malone-controlled Liberty Media Corp, which owns 53 percent of Sirius, canceled an offer to buy the rest of the company in March.
Sirius stock rose 3.3 percent to $3.46 in trading before the bell on Tuesday. Up to Monday's close, the stock had fallen 4 percent this year, much less than 27.4 percent fall in Pandora's stock. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Tresa Sherin Morera and Savio D'Souza)
LJUBLJANA, March 15 Slovenia's Gorenjska Banka, which is up for sale, said margin pressure means its net profit is likely to slip in 2017 after virtually doubling last year on reduced bad loans.
* Invivo Therapeutics receives clinical trial application approval from UK's Medicines Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency