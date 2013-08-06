Aug 6 Sirius Minerals Plc said any
weakness in potash prices would be a short-term phenomenon and
that it remained optimistic about its $1.7 billion potash
project in North Yorkshire.
Russia's Uralkali, the world's largest potash
miner by output, shocked the potash industry last week when it
forecast a decline of more than 25 percent in potash prices to
below $300 per tonne.
Sirius's stock fell as much as 32 percent on Tuesday after
it was downgraded by to "underperform" from "buy" by brokerage
Jefferies, which cited funding hurdles, project approval delays
and weak global potash prices.
Sirius plans to mine polyhalite - a form of potash - in an
area that includes part of the North York Moors National Park.
"Should the potash price fall from $400 to $300/t, as
predicted by Uralkali, the price Sirius will realise for its
unique polyhalite product is likely to fall below management's
target of $150/t," analyst Seth Rosenfeld said in a note.
However, Sirius said a drop in prices would be of more
concern to miners that have high operating costs, adding that
Uralkali's views were more relevant for producers of potassium
chloride, or muriate of potash (MOP).
The company said demand for its product would be driven by
the fact that polyhalite contained sulphur, magnesium and
calcium as well as potassium, and did not contain chloride.
This, it said, provided a "value buffer" over the MOP price.
Sirius's project, which has divided the local community, is
awaiting approval from local authorities.
Sirius also announced on Tuesday that its brokerage contract
with Jefferies Hoare Govett had been terminated effective Aug.
26 at the end of a three-month notice period.
The company's shares were down 9 percent at 14 pence at 1710
GMT on the London Stock Exchange.
