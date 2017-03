April 7 Sirius Minerals Plc

* No share bonuses are to be awarded to executive directors or employees under company's short term incentive plan for FY

* 285,714 LTIP shares will be issued to Chris Fraser, chief executive officer and managing director

* 217,381 LTIP shares will be issued to Jason Murray, chief financial officer and finance director