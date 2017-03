Sept 16 Sirius Minerals Plc :

* Initial ramp-up from first ore to full installed production is anticipated to occur during periods described in approvals documents

* Confirms that subject to receipt of necessary approvals for mine, mineral transport system and materials handling facility in january 2015

* Construction schedule shows that first production would commence in mid-2018

* First production would commence in mid-2018, followed by a period of overlapping construction activities and production ramp up. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: