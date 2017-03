Dec 19 Sirius Minerals Plc

* Additional take-or-pay offtake agreement and sales commitments

* 300,000 tonnes per annum with an option for an additional 150,000 tonnes per annum take-or-pay agreement with a leading south american fertilizer distributor

* Additional letters of intent for 396,000 tonnes per annum

* Entered into a further take-or-pay agreement with a leading South American fertilizer distributor for sale into several key markets in that region

* This agreement is a conversion of an existing sales commitment that was entered into during 2013