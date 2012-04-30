* Expects to start production in 2017
* First phase to cost $2.7 bln
* In talks to raise $2.5 bln through debt
By Karen Rebelo
April 30 Potash explorer Sirius Minerals Plc
said a study confirmed its North Yorkshire project was
viable and that it was in early talks with lenders to raise $2.5
billion to fund what would be its first producing asset.
Sirius, which operates in North America, Australia and
United Kingdom, said it was planning to start production in
early 2017.
"At this stage what we are looking at is a series of
options, debt finance from either bond markets, banks but also
looking at potential longer-term strategic partnerships with
customers," Chief Executive Chris Fraser told Reuters.
"We are at least a year or so away from financing, we have
to get our key approvals in place, which we look to have by
first quarter of next year," Fraser said.
The company estimates production of 1.4 million tonnes of
potash per year at a cost of $2.7 billion in the first phase.
Shares of Sirius, valued at about $497 million, were down 3
percent at 21.52 pence at 0945 GMT on Monday on the London Stock
Exchange.
"Capex has gone up quite a lot and it looks sort of
technically and logistically challenging, so...it's probably
slightly negative," Numis Securities analyst Andy Davidson said.
Top potash producers Potash Corp and
Uralkaliy have been cutting output to cope with weak
demand, but forecast a recovery in the long term.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)