LONDON Dec 3 Sirius Minerals, aiming to make Britain a significant exporter of a mineral used as a fertiliser, cut the estimated development cost of its potash project by $1 billion on Monday.

Sirius said changes to its development plan to bring to market potash, a mineral which boosts crop yields and is in growing demand, meant that it now estimates the cost of the project at $1.7 billion compared to the $2.7 billion previously forecast.

"In light of the significant challenges Sirius may face financing a project of this scale, any efforts to reduce capital expenditure are a key positive," Jefferies analyst Seth Rosenfeld said.

The company, whose market capitalisation of 293 million pounds is dwarfed by the scale of its project, also said its new plan for the huge deposit of potash it has found near York in northern England would bring forward the date of first production to 2016 from 2017.

The new plan involves focusing initial efforts on producing polyhalite, a different sort of fertiliser mineral than the sulphate of potash mineral it had originally said it would target.