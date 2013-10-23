Oct 23 Britain's Sirius Minerals Plc said it was considering withdrawing its current application for its $1.7 billion York Potash project and resubmitting a fresh bid to the North York Moors National Park (NYMNP).

A large portion of the company's ambitious project to mine polyhalite, a form of potash, sits beneath the national park in North Yorkshire.

Sirius Minerals said the move will not affect the timeframe of the project. The company said in September it had altered its strategy to get approval for the project, which will delay the project by at least a year.

"Submitting a fresh application would simplify planning documentation," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Getting an approval from the park is one of the many hurdles facing the project. While critics say the project could harm the region's ecosystem and tourism industry, supporters say it could provide badly needed jobs.

Sirius Minerals shares closed at 8.83 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday.