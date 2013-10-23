Oct 23 Britain's Sirius Minerals Plc
said it was considering withdrawing its current application for
its $1.7 billion York Potash project and resubmitting a fresh
bid to the North York Moors National Park (NYMNP).
A large portion of the company's ambitious project to mine
polyhalite, a form of potash, sits beneath the national park in
North Yorkshire.
Sirius Minerals said the move will not affect the timeframe
of the project. The company said in September it had altered its
strategy to get approval for the project, which will delay the
project by at least a year.
"Submitting a fresh application would simplify planning
documentation," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
Getting an approval from the park is one of the many hurdles
facing the project. While critics say the project could harm the
region's ecosystem and tourism industry, supporters say it could
provide badly needed jobs.
Sirius Minerals shares closed at 8.83 pence on the London
Stock Exchange on Tuesday.