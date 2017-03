Jan 21 Sirius Minerals PLC : * U.S. based agri-business signs take or pay polyhalite supply agreement from the York potash project * Deal for at least 500,000 tonnes per annum, with option for customer to take

up to 1 million tonnes per annum * Total of polyhalite sales commitments now 4.8 million tonnes per annum * The initial phase 1 production target of the project is 5 million tonnes per

annum