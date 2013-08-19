Aug 19 All Sirius XM subscribers will be able to listen to live Major League Baseball games under a long-awaited deal with the sport league that could boost revenue for the satellite radio company.

Sirius and XM merged in 2008 and previously only cars equipped with XM radios had access to baseball games, not the entire 25 million subscriber base.

More recently the Sirius XM app on mobile devices and the website had live games but millions of Sirius XM's customers were shut out from listening to games on car radios, which led to complaints.

The company did not disclose financial terms of the six year contract which could encourage millions of Sirius XM customers to upgrade their service.

Sirius XM customers who want to hear the games will have to pay for a package that costs $17.99 a month. The baseball will not be available on the basic $14.49 package.

Customers with XM radios will see no change to their service or the fees they pay.

Gabelli & Co analyst Brett Harriss estimates an additional 8 million to 10 million Sirius XM customers now have access to the baseball games.

Harriss, the analyst, said the deal gives customers an incentive to upgrade to premium packages which could add additional revenue.