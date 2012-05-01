(Corrects number of subscribers added in Q1 to 404,596 from 299,348 in 2nd paragraph; corrects year-ago result to net income from net loss in 3rd paragraph)

By Liana B. Baker

May 1 Satellite radio provider Sirius XM Radio Inc posted a profit and higher revenue for the first quarter on Tuesday, boosted by an increase in subscriber prices at the beginning of the year.

The company added 404,596 subscribers, ending the quarter with an all time-high 22.3 million paying users.

The New York-based company, which has radios on the dashboards of 67 percent of new cars in the United States, reported net income of $107.7 million, or 2 cents a share, compared with net income of $78.1 million, or 1 cent a share, a year ago.

The company, which competes with free Internet radio services such as Pandora Media Inc, reported revenue of $804.7 million, against estimates of $803.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Revenue a year before was $622.4 million.

(Reporting By Liana B. Baker; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)