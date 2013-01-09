BRIEF-Lumenpulse Group reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Qtrly consolidated revenues grew by 49.4 pct versus q3 of fiscal 2016, reaching $53.1 million
Jan 9 Satellite radio company Sirius XM Radio said it estimated 2013 revenue to be more than $3.7 billion.
Analysts were expecting $3.82 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It also expects to add a net 1.4 million subscribers during the year. The company said it added 2 million subscribers in 2012, taking the total to 23.9 million.
* Qtrly consolidated revenues grew by 49.4 pct versus q3 of fiscal 2016, reaching $53.1 million
* Fairmount Santrol announces fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Cellcom Israel announces Israeli antitrust commissioner approval for network sharing and hosting agreement with Electra Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: