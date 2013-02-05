(Corrects second paragraph to say fourth quarter, not third
quarter)
Feb 5 Satellite radio provider Sirius XM Radio
Inc posted on Tuesday higher quarterly revenue and
sales for the fourth quarter, as it added subscribers.
Net income rose to $156.2 million, or 2 cents per share, in
the fourth quarter, compared with $71.3 million, or 1 cent per
share, a year earlier.
The New York-based company said total revenue rose 14
percent to $892.4 million.
Analysts had expected revenue of $898.65 million, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sirius XM previously said it had added 2 million subscribers
in 2012, bringing its total subscriber base to 23.9 million.
(Reporting By Liana B. Baker; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)