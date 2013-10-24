Oct 24 Sirius XM Radio Inc said on Thursday it added 513,000 net subscribers to its service in the third quarter and posted revenue that narrowly missed analysts' estimates.

Third-quarter net income at the satellite radio provider was $62.89 million, or 1 cent per share, compared with $74.5 million, or 1 cent per share, a year ago.

Revenue increased 11 percent to $961.5 million from a year ago. Analysts expected $970.37 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.