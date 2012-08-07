BRIEF-Elliott Management sent letter to Arconic board reiterating to consider hiring Larry Lawson as next CEO
* Elliott Management Corp sent letter to Arconic board reiterating its recommendation that board consider hiring Larry Lawson as next CEO
Aug 7 Satellite radio company Sirius XM Radio Inc posted higher revenue on Tuesday and saw a large boost in net income thanks to a $3 billion income tax benefit.
The New York-based company reported net income of $3.13 billion, or 48 cents a share, compared with net income of $173.3 million, or 3 cents a share, a year ago.
The company, which competes with free Internet radio services such as Pandora Media Inc, reported a 13 percent rise in revenue to $837.5 million. This beat estimates of $834.38 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
In July, Sirius announced it added 622,042 net subscribers in the second quarter, up 38 percent from a year ago. It now has 22.9 million subscribers. (Reporting By Liana B. Baker; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Elliott Management Corp sent letter to Arconic board reiterating its recommendation that board consider hiring Larry Lawson as next CEO
Feb 23 The New York Stock Exchange will conduct a trial run of Snap Inc's initial public offering on Saturday, according to a notice given last week to stock traders, in anticipation of what is expected to be the biggest U.S. technology IPO in nearly five years.
BRUSSELS, Feb 23 Alphabet Inc's Google and subsidiary Jigsaw launched on Thursday a new technology to help news organisations and online platforms identify abusive comments on their websites.