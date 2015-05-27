NEW YORK May 27 A U.S. judge in California on Wednesday allowed a class action lawsuit to proceed against satellite-radio company Sirius XM Holdings Inc over the payment of royalties for songs made before 1972.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Philip Gutierrez marks another win in a suit filed by members of the 1960s band the Turtles in their dispute with the company and means the company could face a broader group of plaintiffs in the case.

