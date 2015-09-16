SOFIA, Sept 16 Bulgaria's leading IT developer Sirma Group launched an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, planning to raise up to 26.4 million levs ($15.2 million) in the Balkan country's biggest offering since 2008.

Sirma's IPO will also be the first on the Bulgarian stock exchange in almost two years, with the European Union's poorest country grappling with sluggish economic growth since the 2009 global financial crisis.

The company, which has supplied IT and business solutions to more than 40 banks including the European Central Bank, is offering to sell 16 million new shares and set a price range of 1.2 levs to 1.65 levs ($0.69-$0.95) per share.

It will also offer 2.49 million existing shares, allowing a free float of up to 28 percent.

The proceeds will be used to help to increase Sirma's 20-25 percent annual growth rate, Chief Executive Tzvetan Alexiev told reporters.

Sirma, which employs 360 people, plans to boost its research and development activities and open a U.S. office to aid North American expansion.

The company's revenue grew 22 percent to 27.9 million levs last year, with net profit jumping by 35 percent to 9.5 million levs.

The new issue is slated to begin trading on Oct 16. ($1 = 1.7410 leva) (Reporting By Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by David Goodman)